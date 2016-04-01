CORRECTION: Against Me! is tonight (Saturday 2/25); Laura Jane Grace speaks out about Trump…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I told you I was in a hurry yesterday, and when I rush I make mistakes, like saying the Against Me! show at Slowdown was last night instead of tonight.

The band’s latest album, Shape Shift with Me (2016, Total Treble), received a big 7.4 rating in Pitchfork. The band’s front woman, Laura Jane Grace, who came out as transgender back in 2012, spoke her mind about Trump withdrawing Obama-era protections for transgender students in public schools that let them use bathrooms and facilities corresponding with their gender identity.

“Saying it’s a states’ rights thing essentially means OK-ing what’s happening in like North Carolina with bills similar to HB2. You’re giving the state the right to discriminate them,” Grace said in Rolling Stone (read the article here). What will she say about the controversy tonight from the Slowdown stage?

Check out some Against Me! videos below. Tickets are $20, show starts at 9 p.m. with Mobina Galore and Typesetter.

* * *

