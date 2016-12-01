TBT: Dec. 2, 2006: Slowdown under construction; new Maria Taylor streams; American Wrestlers, Varsity, Eric in Outerspace tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

As a #TBT, this from the Lazy-i archives, Dec. 4, 2006 (though the photo was actually taken Dec. 2, 2006):

Here’s an updated pic of the Slowdown construction project. Amazing how much they’ve gotten done. This “pano” shows that they’ve apparently started on the condos on the property’s north side while they slowly begin closing in the theater on the south side. Can they get it buttoned up before the first snow?



Things did start going at a faster clip after that…

In other news, NPR is hosting a “first listen” of the new Maria Taylor album, In the Next Life, which will be out next Friday. Listen below or go to their website.

Tonight at Slowdown Jr. it’s American Wrestlers, who I wrote about yesterday. Opening is Chicago indie band Varsity, and our very own Eric in Outespace. $10, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://americanwrestlersband.bandcamp.com/album/goodbye-terrible-youth">Goodbye Terrible Youth by American Wrestlers</a>

<a href="http://varsity.bandcamp.com/album/smash-still-apart">Smash / Still Apart by VARSITY</a>

* * *

