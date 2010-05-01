Solid Goldberg, Lupines, No Getter, Bed Rest, BFF tonight; Pine Ridge toy drive, Uh Oh Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s the weekend before the blizzard? Not likely, but it’s bound to snow sometime; we might as well get it over with.

Enjoy the last tropical weekend of the year tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s with performances by Solid Goldberg (a.k.a. the legendary Dave Goldberg), the mighty Lupines and Des Moines punks Broken Ones. $5, 9:30 p.m.

Also tonight at Milk Run there’s a big double record release/benefit show. It’s a four-band bill headlined by Bed Rest and No Getter with The Way Out and Minnesota’s The Crash Bandits. Bed Rest will be releasing their second EP, Gloom, alongside No Getter, who will be releasing their debut EP/cassette, Fitting. A portion of the door will go to RAINN (rape, abuse and incest national network). $5 is the door charge, but go ahead, be generous. Show starts at 9.

Also tonight, it’s Benson First Friday. Among the art openings tonight is the second annual Little Show at The Little Gallery. Each piece of art is 12″ x 12″ or smaller and sells for $100 or less. Give the gift of local art! The reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Address: 5901 Maple St., in the ground-floor storefront of the Benson Masonic Lodge (across the street from the Sydney). Beer and treats. Come by and say hello.

On Saturday night, The Waiting Room and Reverb lounge are both in play for the annual toy drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The event raises toys and money for the 501(c)(3) organization, started in 2003 by Omaha musician Larry Dunn a.k.a. Lash LaRue.

It’s a country-rocking event, with bands including Township & Range, Pancho & the Contraband, The Willards, Matt Cox, Korey Anderson, 24 Hour Cardlock, Vago, Kait Berreckman and Ryan Osbahr, as well as Lash LaRue and the Hired Guns. Admission is $10 or a new unwrapped toy per venue or $15, and two unwrapped toys for entry to both venues. The shows start at 8.

Also Saturday night it’s back to O’Leaver’s for Relax, It’s Science with Brazen Throats and Stronghold. $5, 9:30 p.m.

And here’s one that’s under the radar: Indie punk rock band Uh Oh, who hasn’t done a show in ages, plays at Lucy’s Pub way out on 89th and Blondo. Turns out this is actually a house show at 8932 Blondo St. Joining Uh Oh are The Way Out and MAGU. Uh Oh will be filming a music video that night, so look out. This one’s free and starts at 9.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

