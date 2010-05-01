More Nance (and more Nance a-coming); High Up, Sam Martin, Silversphere, Josh Hoyer tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Everyone’s favorite low-fi rock explosion, David Nance, dropped a 17-song live blast called Dragging Across The East yesterday via Bandcamp. Sez Nance in Facebook: “Here’s 17 songs recorded live over the past couple of years. Recorded mostly on an iPhone (although there’s a few takes from a session at WNYU), everything included is quite loose and ugly. Fun stuff. Banter galore. A few covers (Richard Thompson and Armand Schaubroeck). All Free. Happy Holidays.”

Hear Nebraska says Nance just wrapped recording his next studio album, which will be released next year on Ba Da Bing. That ticking sound you hear is Nance, about to explode.

<a href="http://davidnance.bandcamp.com/album/dragging-across-the-east">Dragging Across The East by David Nance and Friends</a> * * *

Omaha World-Herald‘s Kevin Coffey posted an item with an embedded video of Conor Oberst singing The Replacements’ “Here Comes A Regular,” dedicated to Conor’s brother, Matt, who recently passed away. I didn’t know Matt, though I had the pleasure of interviewing him a couple times about his band, Sorry About Dresden, one of my favorites from the early ’00s. Why Dresden never took off like those other early Creek bands, I do not know. It sure wasn’t from lack of quality.

* * *

With three hot shows happening tonight you’d think it was already the weekend (which it kind of is for me since I have tomorrow off).

Top of the list is High Up down at Slowdown Jr. What’s the occasion? Who needs a reason to rock? Maybe Christine and Co. will roll out some new material. Find out. And get there early. The amazing Sam Martin opens along with the always-entertaining Sean Pratt & the Sweats. $7, 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, over at The Brothers Lounge, Silversphere (f.k.a. The Lepers) headlines a show with Ridgelines and Chalant. $5, 9 p.m.

And finally, Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal overtake fabulous O’Leaver’s tonight. Can everyone’s favorite mid-town club handle Hoyer’s expansive sound? No opener listed, just a long night of Hoyer soul/funk. 9:30, $5.

* * *

