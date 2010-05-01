Lazy-i Best of 2016 Comp CD (and giveaway!)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s the last week of the year, and that means the onslaught of year-end articles and lists. My favorite list of all is the track list for the annual Lazy-i Best of… compilation CD, now in its 22nd year. The collection is my favorite tracks from 2016 pressed on CDR for friends and family…and YOU.

Want a copy? Enter the drawing! To enter, either: 1. Send an email with your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com, or 2) Write a comment on one of my Lazy-i related posts in Facebook, or 3, Retweet a Lazy-i tweet (if you use social media, I’ll reach out later for your mailing address). Hurry, contest deadline is next Monday, Jan. 2, at midnight.

Here’s the track listing:

1. Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales — Car Seat Headrest

2. Sleep Easy — Sam Evian

3. No Matter Where We Go — Whitney

4. Paul — Big Thief

5. Real Love Baby — Father John Misty

6. The Space Program — A Tribe Called Quest

7. A Little Uncanny — Conor Oberst

8. If Only — Maria Taylor

9. Outta Town — Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts

10. Mondays — Navy Gangs

11. Premium — Jeff Runnings

12. The Pop Kids — Pet Shop Boys

13. Crazy Feels — Oh Pep!

14. Young & Realistic — The Faint

15. The Best America Girl — Mitski

16. Own Ways — Quilt

17. Some Hearts (at Christmas Time) — Low

Like I said, this is the 22nd year for this annual comp. I began recording it on cassette tapes and switched over to CDs in 1999. Technology is creeping up on me. I’ve had people tell me to “just make it a Spotify playlist.” In fact, I started doing that a year ago. Simply search “Lazy-i” in Spotify for the playlist. All the songs are there except the Maria Taylor track, which isn’t on Spotify yet.

Even so, I still make these CD packages because… tradition. Nobody’s sent one back yet. One problem is that my CDRs seem to skip on cheap CD players. If you received one of these CDs and it skips, try rubbing it on your pants. Or get a better CD player. Or listen to the Spotify playlist.

No doubt my year-end lists are reflected in this CD track list, but you’ll just have to wait until next week to find out how closely, as that’s when the January issue of The Reader comes out…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2016 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.