Hey, I’m Back! Those Far Out Arrows tape release, Uh Oh EP release, See Through Dresses tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s been a brutal last few days. I hope to never have to speak to Network Solutions’ customer service ever again (or Cox Cable tech support, who hasn’t a clue how their own servers work). I’ll leave it at that.

So, here’s a trio of hows worth heading out to on this frigid Saturday night…

Tonight at The Brothers Lounge Those Far Out Arrows host a cassette/EP release party for their new one, Where Are You. It’s more groovy, psych-flavored garage rock in that Brian Jonestown Massacre tradition. The highlights are the Monkees-esque “Jump to Your Feet” and “Living Today,” which sounds like something off the first Galaxie 500 album (a reprise version of “Living Today” is Galaxie 500 crossed with The Feelies). Joining The Arrows are Lazy Wranglers and Big Slur (Dan Scheuerman of Deleted Scenes). $5, 9 p.m.

Across town at The Barley Street indie rockers Uh Oh are celebrating the online-only release of You’re Not Dead. You can get a preview of the whole dang thing below and buy your download copy here. Something about these guys reminds me of Too Much Joy, a reference that probably predates most of you (but definitely worth checking out). Joining them tonight are White Wolf T-Shirt, Skyloft and Jesse Hunter. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://uhoh.bandcamp.com/album/youre-not-dead">You’re Not Dead by Uh Oh</a>

Finally, there’s the massive River City Toy Drive at Milk Run tonight featuring seven bands: See Through Dresses, Cult Play, Nathan Ma & The Rosettes, Bien Fang, Jocko, Dilute and Crease. This one starts early — 6 p.m. — and is $5 or free with a new toy donation.

All three sound like fun, but goddamn, why does it have to be so cold out?

Have a great rest of the weekend…

