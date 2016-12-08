David Nance, Jeff Runnings make year-end lists; Clarence Tilton, Jack Grelle, Oquoa, Millions of Boys tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s only the first week of December and the annual year-end lists already are starting to trickle in from everywhere. A couple Omahans have made the early cuts:

David Nance’s new album, More Than Enough (2016, Ba Da Bing), came in at No. 28 on Noisey’s Top 100 albums of 2016. From the write-up: “David Nance’s label refers to him as Omaha’s best-kept secret, but he’s possibly the best songwriter in the United States that nobody outside DIY tape collectors and his friends has heard. This may be dusty and emotive heartland rock ‘n’ roll, but it has more in common with the grimy lo-fi realism of Peter Laughner of Pere Ubu and Rocket From the Tombs than with any John Cougar/Jeff Tweedy sap.”

Omahan (and former Lincolnite) Jeff Runnings’ latest album, Primitive and Smalls (2016, Saint Marie), came in at No. 5 on Pop Matters “Best Indie Pop of 2016” list. Among the comments: “There is a heavy dose of melancholy within the best indie-pop music of 2016, but also significant portions of wit, whimsy and atmosphere, and elemental things like melodies that won’t escape your head, simple guitar parts that sound monumental.”

Get ready for an avalanche of lists over the coming weeks, including mine…

* * *

There’s a couple shows happening tonight.

Over at fabulous O’Leaver’s, Omaha’s premiere alt-country band, Clarence Tilton, opens for Jack Grelle, the St. Louis-based country songwriter on the road supporting his new album, Got Dressed Up to be Let Down (2016, Big Muddy). Also on the bill is Omaha’s Bazile Mills.

And another one happening tonight, indie band Oquoa plays at Lookout Lounge, 320 So. 72nd St., with Millions of Boys and Hellrazor. $8, 8 p.m.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.