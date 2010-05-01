Criteria, Little Brazil, SERIAL, Bloodcow, Wolf Dealer tonight and then…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The last Friday before a Christmas weekend is the last time you’re going to get to catch live music until next week. The good news is that there’s plenty to choose from tonight. Let’s go down the list:

The show with the biggest draw is going to be at The Waiting Room tonight where Criteria performs. I’d say this is a reunion show except these guys have never stopped playing. They just did a benefit concert for Hear Nebraska in Lincoln a month or so ago. Word has it they’ve been working on new material. Is a new release imminent? Maybe you’ll find out tonight. Opening is Little Brazil, who also has been working on new material; and Eric in Outerspace. $8, 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, across town at The Brothers Lounge SERIAL returns tonight for another holiday engagement. SERIAL is Tim Moss (Porn music, Ritual Device), John Wolf (Cellophane Ceiling, Bad Luck Charm, Porn music), Lee Meyerpeter (Cactus Never Thang, Bad Luck Charm, Filter Kings) and Jerry Hug (Ritual Device, Porn music). Things could get a bit dark, but don’t worry, those merry elves from Bloodcow open the show. $5, 10 p.m. This could all be one drunken blur.

Also tonight, Lookout Lounge is hosting its “19th Annual Holiday Party.” Not sure what “19th annual” means in this case since Lookout’s only been around for a few years. Regardless, expect mayhem from Wolf Dealer (Jason Steady’s latest project), The Superbytes, The Shidiots and The Mid Ways. Two warnings accompanied the show listing: “As per tradition, one band will not survive the night.” and “Wear clothes that you don’t mind getting death on.” Merry Christmas indeed. $5, 8 p.m.

On top of all that, there’s a DJ show at fabulous O’Leaver’s tonight featuring W.E.R.D., Cult Play, Sam Adam Martin and Kethro. $5, 9:30 p.m.

And that’s just about it for the weekend. In fact, you might have a hard time finding a place to drink over the next couple days. Omaha takes its Christmas seriously. Call ahead to make sure your booze-handler of choice is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Otherwise, I’ll see you on Monday.

Have a great holiday!

