Beyoncé, Solange are critics’ choices (but not mine)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There have been no updates on Lazy-i the last few days because there’s been no news to report, and no shows. It’s a freakin’ slow time in Omaha and the indie world.

I’ve also been busy the last two days writing my annual Year in Review and Predications for 2017 stories for The Reader. They won’t be out until the January issue hits the stands (I tried to get the editors to publish them in December…no dice).

I contend in my wrap-up that, in addition to being a year rife with the loss of music icons, 2016 also has been an off year in terms of indie music, at least compared to last year’s stellar releases. I struggled to put together the annual Lazy-i Best of comp CD (which you’ll be hearing more about later).

That said, most of the big music website have — or soon will — publish their “Best of” lists.

Pitchfork‘s went up a week or so ago. No surprises here. They went with Solange, Frank Ocean and Beyoncé as their top three.

NPR also has Solange at the top of their list, followed by Beyoncé and David Bowie.

Stereogum has Beyoncé followed by Frank Ocean followed by Chance the Rapper.

Sensing a trend here?

Paste, who just announced a return to print (and just added a Wrestling section to their website), led with David Bowie, followed by Beyoncé followed by Car Seat Headrest. Paste is closest to what I had in mind when I wrote my “favorites” list for The Reader.

It’s at times like these that I begin to consider I’m losing touch with what’s going on with popular music. I haven’t even heard the new Beyoncé album, because it’s not on Spotify and I’m not about to pay for it or get Tidal. I have no doubt it’s very good. Solange? Meh. Chance the Rapper is fine, but I prefer the new A Tribe Called Quest album, which made my list.

If you look at these lists closely, you’ll notice few (or at least fewer than past years) indie releases; more testimony to the weakness in this year’s indie offerings. Hip hop remains king (and queen), certainly with critics and the buying public…

As for indie, it’s just an off year. Things will turn around in 2017. The real question is what impact Trump will have on all music…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2016 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.